BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s office said on Saturday that Saad al-Hariri had phoned him “from outside Lebanon” to resign as the country’s prime minister and that Aoun awaited Hariri’s return to hear the “circumstances of the resignation”.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. Picture taken October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir