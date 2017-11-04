FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-owned TV says Hariri was target of assassination plot days ago
Sections
Featured
At least 19 dead as Typhoon Damrey sweeps into Vietnam
ASIA
At least 19 dead as Typhoon Damrey sweeps into Vietnam
Ousted Catalan leader calls for united front for independence
WORLD
Ousted Catalan leader calls for united front for independence
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 4, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Saudi-owned TV says Hariri was target of assassination plot days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi-owned pan-Arab television channel al-Arabiya al-Hadath said on Saturday an assassination plot was foiled against Lebanese leader Saad al-Hariri in Beirut days ago, citing an unnamed source.

Lebanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hariri travelled to Saudi Arabia on Friday and announced his resignation as prime minister on Saturday in a speech condemning Riyadh’s regional foes Iran and Hezbollah and saying he feared assassination.

“Those who planned to assassinate prime minister Hariri deactivated the observation towers while his motorcade was passing by,” Arabiya cited the source as saying. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.