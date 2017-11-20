Egypt's Sisi to meet Lebanon's Hariri on Tuesday - Egypt presidency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4, on Tuesday evening, the presidency said on Monday.

Sisi and Hariri’s meeting will address the “latest developments in the region and developments of the Lebanon situation,” a statement from Egypt’s presidency said.

Hariri has since Saturday been in Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron. He has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said he will not accept Hariri’s resignation until it is delivered in person and all sides in Beirut have called for his speedy return.

The resignation sparked a political crisis in Lebanon and put it on the front line of a regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hariri criticised Iran and its ally Hezbollah, which is in Lebanon’s coalition government, in his resignation.