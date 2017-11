BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese prime minister Fouad Siniora said on Tuesday that the head of his political party, Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as prime minister on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, will return to Lebanon.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

Hariri’s return to Lebanon is “a priority” said Siniora, adding that he had spoken by phone to Hariri on Monday.