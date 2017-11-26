Family of Lebanon PM Hariri visit French president in Paris

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday received members of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s family in Paris, days after intervening to facilitate Hariri’s departure from Saudi Arabia, Hariri’s press office said.

Hariri resigned as prime minister in a video broadcast from Riyadh on Nov. 4. After intervention by France he returned to Lebanon this week and postponed his resignation at the request of Lebanese President Michel Aoun while a “dialogue” takes place.

Top Lebanese officials have said Riyadh was holding Hariri against his will and forced him to resign. Saudi Arabia has denied this.

Hariri’s office said his wife Lara, daughter Louloua and one of his two sons, Abdelaziz, arrived in France on Thursday “for a holiday” and will stay in Paris for a few days.

Hariri is a dual Saudi-Lebanese citizen and the two children attend schools in Saudi.

Hariri thanked Macron and his wife on Twitter for inviting them to the Elysee Palace.