BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned from his post as Lebanon’s prime minister on Nov. 4 from Saudi Arabia, reaffirmed on Wednesday he will return to Lebanon.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attends a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

“I want to repeat and affirm that I am perfectly fine and I will return, god willing, to dear Lebanon as I promised you, you’ll see,” he wrote on Twitter.