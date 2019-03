Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri attends an international peace and donor conference for Syria, at the European Union Council in Brussels, Belgium March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has undergone a “precautionary” heart procedure in Paris, his office said on Monday.

“Hariri this morning underwent a cardiac catheterization and stent insertion procedure at the American Hospital in Paris,” the statement said.

Quoting his doctor, the statement said Hariri, 48, was “in good health” and would be returning to his home in Paris in the evening.