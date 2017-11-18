FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's al-Hariri on twitter: "I am on the way to the airport"
#World News
November 18, 2017 / 3:56 AM / in 2 days

Lebanon's al-Hariri on twitter: "I am on the way to the airport"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said late on Friday he is on his way to the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Posters depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned from his post, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hariri, who sparked a crisis by resigning as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, tweeted, “To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie. I am on the way to the airport...”

Earlier a member of his party said Hariri will leave Riyadh for France on Friday, a member of his party said, but will not return directly to Beirut after the visit.

Hariri’s abrupt resignation while he was in Saudi Arabia and his continued stay there caused fears over Lebanon’s stability and thrust it into the bitter rivalry between Riyadh and Iran.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; editing by Clive McKeef

