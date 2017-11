BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he would hold off presenting his resignation as prime minister in response to a request from President Michel Aoun to allow more dialogue.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

“I presented today my resignation to President Aoun and he urged me to wait before offering it and to hold onto it for more dialogue about its reasons and political background, and I showed responsiveness,” Hariri said in a televised statement.