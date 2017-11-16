Saudi FM says Lebanon's Hariri in Saudi Arabia "by his own will"

RIYADH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir rejected accusations that his country was holding Saad al-Hariri against his will, saying the Lebanese prime minister who resigned earlier this month was free to leave when he wants.

“... Al-Hariri lives in the kingdom by his own will and he resigned; regarding his return to Lebanon, it is up to him and his assessment to the security situation (in Lebanon)”, Jubeir told a joint news conference in Riyadh with French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian.

He also accused Hezbollah of destabilising the region, and said “consultations and coordination between peace-loving countries and Lebanon-loving countries are underway to try to find a way that would restore sovereignty to Lebanon and reduce the negative action which Hezbollah is conducting in Lebanon”. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)