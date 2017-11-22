U.S. welcomes Hariri's return to Lebanon - State Department official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s return to Lebanon, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

The United States is also encouraged by Hariri’s discussions with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and his statement reaffirming his commitment to the stability of Lebanon, the official said.

After returning to Beirut for the first time since he quit abruptly on Nov. 4 in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia, Hariri shelved his decision to resign at the request of Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East.