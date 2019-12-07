Lebanon appeals to Germany, Britain, Spain for help with imports

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri wrote to the leaders of Germany, Britain and Spain on Saturday to request help in securing credit for imports, his office said.

Lebanon is suffering an economic and financial crisis that has led to hard currency shortages, impeding imports.

On Friday, Hariri also wrote to leaders of Saudi Arabia, France, Russia, Turkey, the United States, China, and Egypt, to seek help to finance imports of essential goods.