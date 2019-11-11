Hezbollah says it wants to keep 'door open' in talks on new govt

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group said on Monday that political talks on forming a new government were still underway, and he would not discuss the matter publicly because he wanted to leave the “door open”.

On Sunday three senior sources told Reuters talks to agree an urgently needed new government were still deadlocked.

In a televised address, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said: “When it comes to the government formation ... the meetings are ongoing and the discussions are underway in the country. I will not discuss this matter ... and we will leave the door open.”