#World News
July 4, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a month ago

Fire kills girl at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon: medical source

A Syrian refugee man walks amid debris at a damaged site after a fire broke out inside a Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias town, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon July 4, 2017.Hassan Abdallah

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A fire caused by an electrical malfunction killed a girl at a Syrian refugee camp in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley overnight, a medical source said on Tuesday, in the second lethal blaze in a camp in the area in three days.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Fifteen of the 140 tents in the camp were destroyed and four partly burned in the fire, according to an assessment by Save the Children Lebanon, a non-governmental organisation that assists refugees.

On Sunday, a fire destroyed a Syrian refugee camp near Qab Elias, some 7 km (5 miles) away from Bar Elias, also killing one person. Initial reports indicated that fire was caused by a cooking stove. That camp was home to around 100 families.

Save the Children Lebanon said it was working to provide emergency support to the families and children affected by the latest blaze.

Lebanon is hosting at least 1 million registered Syrian refugees, though the government says the total is around 1.5 million, with many living in tented settlements.

Writing by Tom Perry and Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet

