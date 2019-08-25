Lebanese PM calls Israeli drones in Beirut attack on sovereignty

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen during the meeting to discuss a draft policy statement at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/Files

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Sunday the fall of two Israeli drones in Beirut was a threat to regional stability that heightened tensions, describing it as an open attack on the country’s sovereignty.

Harari said he was in consultations with President Michel Aoun on what next steps would be undertaken over what he called the “new aggression”. He said there was also a heavy presence of planes in the sky over the capital and its suburbs, his office said in a statement.