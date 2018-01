HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s Leshi Internet Technology shares will resume trading on Wednesday after a nine-month suspension, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The company asked in April for trading to be suspended pending an acquisition of LeEco’s film unit for 9.8 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), a plan it eventually scrapped last week. ($1 = 6.4000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by David Goodman)