LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Legal & General Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was paid 3.5 million pounds ($4.86 million) in 2017, a drop of 36 percent from a year earlier, the insurer said on Wednesday.

Variations in the payment dates of performance share plans contributed to the fall in 2017 pay for L&G executives, the company said in its annual report. ($1 = 0.7204 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)