FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 7, 2018 / 7:23 AM / a day ago

Legal & General FY operating profit beats forecast, up 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General reported an above-forecast 32 percent rise in 2017 operating profit of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.92 billion), it said on Wednesday, helped by reserve releases related to changing longevity expectations.

Analysts in a company-supplied consensus poll had forecast operating profit of 1.9 billion pounds. The results included a mortality release of 332 million pounds, L&G said in a statement.

Net release from continuing operations - or net cash generated - rose 9 percent to 1.35 billion pounds.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the largest investors in the UK stock market, saw assets under management rise 10 percent to 983 billion pounds.

L&G said it would pay a total dividend of 15.35 pence per share, up 7 percent and against a forecast 15.31 pence. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.