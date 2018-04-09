FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 9, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lemon Tree Hotels soars on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in India’s Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd closed 28 percent higher on their trading debut on Monday after the company’s initial public offering raised nearly $160 million.

File Photo: A view of the interior of the Lemon Tree Premier hotel, located outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lemon Tree shares closed at 71.65 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, after hitting a high of 73.90 rupees. The shares were sold at 56 rupees in the IPO.

Lemon Tree’s strong listing is a rare success in India’s volatile stock markets this year where most of the recent trading debuts have been lacklustre.

Five of the eight companies that held initial share sales in March have listed at a discount to their issue prices.

Companies in India have raised about $2.8 billion from IPOs so far this year, following a record $11 billion in 2017.

($1 = 64.9800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.