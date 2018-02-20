FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 20, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-LendingClub profit misses estimates due to higher expenses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q4 report details)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates by a cent as the online lender spent more for origination and servicing of loans.

Shares of the company fell 7.9 percent at $3.80 in aftermarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its operating expenses rose 52 percent to $247.8 million in the quarter. The origination and servicing expenses rose 30 percent.

The San Francisco-based company’s net loss widened to $92 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $32.3 million a year earlier, mainly due to a class action litigation settlement expense of $77.25 million.

The net loss was more than the $6 million to $10 million range the company had forecast earlier.

Excluding one-time items, LendingClub earned 1 cent per share, narrowly missing the average analysts’ estimate of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn has been trying to repair the credibility of the company since an internal probe in May 2016 found the online lender had falsified documents when selling $22 million of loans to an investor.

Total revenue rose 20 percent to $156.5 million but missed analysts’ estimates of $158.04 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.