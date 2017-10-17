FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Lendlease sells retirement living stake to Dutch fund manager
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 days ago

Australia's Lendlease sells retirement living stake to Dutch fund manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lendlease Group said on Tuesday it had sold a stake worth about A$450 million ($352 million) in its retirement living business to Dutch fund manager APG Asset Management N.V. for a net loss of about A$35 million.

The company also said it expected 2018 earnings to be impacted by underperformance in its Australian construction business, but did not disclose to what extent. ($1 = 1.2767 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.