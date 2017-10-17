Australia's Lendlease sells retirement living stake to Dutch fund manager

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lendlease Group said on Tuesday it had sold a stake worth about A$450 million ($352 million) in its retirement living business to Dutch fund manager APG Asset Management N.V. for a net loss of about A$35 million.

The company also said it expected 2018 earnings to be impacted by underperformance in its Australian construction business, but did not disclose to what extent. ($1 = 1.2767 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)