Australia's LendLease half-year profit rises, beats estimates

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian developer LendLease Group on Wednesday reported a 8 percent rise in half-year profit underpinned by strong performance in its development and investment segments.

The company said net profit rose to A$425.6 million ($335.37 million) compared with A$394.8 million a year ago. That beat an expectation of A$343.3 million according to three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared an interim dividend of A$0.34 per share, up slightly from A$0.33 last year. ($1 = 1.2690 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook/Mark Heinrich)