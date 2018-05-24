FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
May 24, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Lenovo swings to biggest loss in almost a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group on Thursday reported a 69 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit and swung to its biggest annual loss in 9 years.

Visitors attend the Lenovo booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

Net profit for the fourth quarter ended March was $33 million, beating an average estimate of $27.72 million from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $10.6 billion, bringing its full year revenue to a 3-year high of $45 billion.

Lenovo’s total loss for the year ending in March was $189 million, down from a profit of $535 million a year ago. That lagged an average estimate for a loss of $161.3 million from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and was the worst since Lenovo posted a $226 million loss in 2009.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.