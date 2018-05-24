FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 24, 2018 / 4:57 PM / in an hour

Former Leonardo executives will have to appear in India hearing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian court has thrown out a request by two former Leonardo executives, and the company, not to appear in a New Delhi court as defendants in a bribery case relating to a large 2010 helicopter contract with the Indian government.

File Photo: Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The ruling, seen in court documents, means Giuseppe Orsi, former chief executive of the Italian state-controlled defence group, and Bruno Spagnolini, former head of helicopter unit AgustaWestland, will have to appear at a court hearing in India scheduled for May 30.

If they do not present themselves, the Indian court could issue an international arrest warrant, legal sources said.

“They will certainly appeal,” Ennio Amodio, a lawyer representing Orsi and Spagnoli, told Reuters on Thursday.

In January an Italian appeals court acquitted the two former executives.

Leonardo, which at the time of the events was known as Finmeccanica, is involved in the Indian case because of “corporate liability” of the “mother” company as per Indian law.

India cancelled the helicopter contract in 2013 after Orsi was arrested, but AgustaWestland opposed India’s decision and the contract remains suspended and the subject of international arbitration in Paris.

Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.