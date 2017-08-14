Hundreds likely dead in Sierra Leone mudslide: vice president

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Hundreds of people have likely been killed in a mudslide on Monday in the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Vice President Victor Foh said.

"It is likely that hundreds are lying dead underneath the rubble," Foh told Reuters at the scene of the mudslide in the mountain town of Regent, adding that a number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area.

"The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken," he added. "We're trying to cordon (off) the area (and) evacuate the people."