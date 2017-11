FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German automotive cable supplier Leoni lifted its full-year forecasts on Wednesday after third-quarter sales beat expectations, helped by a higher copper price.

Leoni said it now saw 2017 sales at about 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion), compared with a previous forecast of around 4.6 billion, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 220 million euros instead of 190-210 million. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)