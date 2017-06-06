FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Lerado share trading halted in HK over alleged false statements
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 2 months ago

Lerado share trading halted in HK over alleged false statements

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator suspended trading in Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd on Tuesday alleging it had issued false and misleading statements about an open share offer, the financial service group said.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) alleged a company circular dated Oct. 26, 2015 included "materially false, incomplete or misleading information", Lerado said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

Lerado said it was seeking legal advice and would not proceed with a rights issue announced in March until a resolution was reached with the SFC.

The company has proposed to raise HK$460 million (USD) to fund investment in a joint venture and for working capital.

The SFC declined to comment.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.