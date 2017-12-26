FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea approves LG Display's plan to build OLED factory in China
December 26, 2017 / 5:14 AM / a day ago

South Korea approves LG Display's plan to build OLED factory in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade ministry said on Tuesday that a committee had approved LG Display Co Ltd’s plan to build a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production facility in China.

A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

The approval comes five months after LG Display announced it would invest in large-size OLED production in Guangzhou, China, to respond to fast-growing demand for the screens in TVs in overseas markets.

The ministry said in a statement that the approval was conditional on LG Display boosting the use of local materials and equipment, subsequent investment in South Korea and strengthening processes such as security checks.

An LG Display spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

