July 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 13 days ago

S.Korea's LG Electronics books 14 pct Q2 profit rise, held back by mobiles

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit rose 13.6 percent from a year earlier, as continued losses in the mobile division offset profits in its television set and appliances businesses.

LG said April-June profit was 664 billion won ($597 million), in line with its estimate earlier in July. Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 14.6 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate. ($1 = 1,111.8600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

