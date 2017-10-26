FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Elec Q3 profit up 82 pct from year earlier
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

LG Elec Q3 profit up 82 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier on the back of healthy sales for its appliances and television businesses, although mobile losses weighed.

LG said July-September profit was 516 billion won ($459 million), in line with its estimate earlier in October. Revenue rose 15.1 percent to 15.2 trillion won. ($1 = 1,124.0300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul and Stephen Coates)

