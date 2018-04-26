FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 26, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

LG Elec reports highest first-quarter profit since 2009 as TV earnings jump

Joyce Lee

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc reported its highest first-quarter operating profit since 2009, as record profits from its TV business more than made up for another loss for the mobile division.

A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

January-March profit for the world’s second-largest TV maker climbed 20 percent from a year ago to 1.1 trillion won ($1.02 billion), in line with the company’s guidance this month.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent from a year ago to 15.1 trillion won.

The TV division posted a 76.5 percent rise in profit to a quarterly record of 577 billion won, with an operating margin of 14 percent, led by sales of high-end television sets, including those with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.

First-quarter operating profit for the appliances division rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 553 billion won, on sales of high-margin products such as its premium-label refrigerators and washers.

The mobile division reported a 136 billion won loss, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss and smaller than the previous quarter’s 213 billion won loss. LG did not release a flagship model during the quarter and focused on cost-cutting.

During the quarter, LG raised prices for washing machines sold in the United States by about $50 per machine, or 4 percent to 8 percent, after the imports were hit by a 20 percent tariff imposed by Washington in January.

LG decided to absorb part of the cost of the tariff on imports, levied at a time when construction was well underway to build a new factory in the United States that will begin producing washers in late 2018.

($1 = 1,079.7500 won)

FILE PHOTO: LG Electronics smartphones seen inside the Class cellphone store in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.