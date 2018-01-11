FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics to start operating U.S. washing machine factory in fourth-quarter 2018
#Technology News
January 11, 2018 / 5:40 AM / 2 days ago

LG Electronics to start operating U.S. washing machine factory in fourth-quarter 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics plans to start operating its new washing machine factory in the United States in the fourth quarter this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

I.P. Park, president and chief technology officer for LG Electronics, speaks during an LG news conference at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The start date for the Tennessee factory now being built has been moved forward from a previous target of Feb. 2019, Jo Seong-Jin, who is also vice chairman of LG Electronics, said on the sidelines of a trade show.

In November, the U.S. International Trade Commision recommended tariffs to keep LG and domestic rival Samsung Electronics from selling inexpensive washers in the U.S. market, a step that would benefit American appliance maker Whirlpool Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
