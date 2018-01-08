FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics tips fourth-quarter profit of about $344 million vs year-ago period's loss
January 8, 2018 / 6:20 AM / 2 days ago

LG Electronics tips fourth-quarter profit of about $344 million vs year-ago period's loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Monday it likely made a fourth-quarter operating profit, compared to an operating loss a year earlier but falling short of market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: An LG Electronics' logo is pictured on a laptop computer displayed at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its October-December profit to be 367 billion won ($343.60 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 485 billion won from a poll of 14 analysts, and compared to a 35.2 billion won operating loss in the same quarter in 2016.

Revenue likely rose 14.8 percent to 17 trillion won, compared to the 16.3 trillion won SmartEstimate.

The firm did not disclose further details of October-December operations, and will disclose full results at the end of January.

($1 = 1,068.1000 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

