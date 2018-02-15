FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 12:04 AM / 2 days ago

Liberia's new president orders review of concession agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Liberia’s new President George Weah has ordered a review of all existing concession agreements entered into by previous administrations, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said a committee would “review and ensure that all contracts entered into by the government of Liberia and concessionaires are executed according to agreed principles in accordance with the laws of Liberia.” (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
