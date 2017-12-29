White House - Liberia transfer of power a 'major milestone'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday congratulated Liberia on its recent presidential run-off election, calling the nation’s first democratic transition in more than 70 years “a major milestone.”

Supporters of President-elect George Weah of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) celebrate after the announcement of the presidential election results in Monrovia, Liberia December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

“This is Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in decades, and represents a major milestone for Liberia’s democracy,” the White House said in a statement, referring to President-elect George Weah’s victory.