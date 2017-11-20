Liberia electoral commission says fraud claims lack evidence

MONROVIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Liberia’s electoral commission said on Monday that claims of fraud brought by a presidential candidate in last month’s election did not have sufficient evidence, delivering a preliminary conclusion of an investigation.

“According to the hearing officer, the Liberty Party did not have sufficient evidence to prove their case. It was denied,” commission spokesman Prince Dunbar said by telephone. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)