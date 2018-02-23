FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. appeals court revives Schwab Libor manipulation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp and several of its mutual funds persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Friday to revive several of its claims against large banks they accused of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in dismissing various of Schwab’s federal securities and California state law claims, as well as claims for unjust enrichment.

Schwab alleged that the banks’ manipulation of Libor caused it economic harm in connection with $665 billion of transactions, the appeals court said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

