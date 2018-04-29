FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Three dead after transport plane crashes at Libya oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A Libyan transport plane crashed on Sunday at an airfield at El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, an oil engineer said.

The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, said the engineer who works at the field.

Authorities use aircraft to deliver supplies to the remote oilfield.

The plane crashed and exploded in the desert away from the oilfield’s facilities.

Sharara is seen as crucial to helping Libya’s economic recovery but output has been repeatedly disrupted due to blockades by armed groups, protests and other security problems.

The field is currently producing more than 300,000 barrels per day, the engineer said.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely

