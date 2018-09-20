Guards shut airport at Libyan Wafa oilfield: NOC

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan state guards have closed the airport of the southwestern Wafa oilfield, co-owned by Italy’s ENI, state oil firm NOC said on Thursday.

The operator will be forced to shut down the field which produces around 40,000 barrels a day of crude and condensates as well as 400 million cubic feet of natural gas should the closure continue, NOC said in a statement.

The body of state-appointed petroleum guards said on its website the airport would reopen in a few hours but there was no immediate confirmation from NOC.

The NOC statement published on Thursday said it had planned to evacuate all workers the previous afternoon unless the airport needed to supply the field reopened.

It was not immediately clear whether this had happened, and NOC did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

NOC said the protesters were planning to “extort” Mellitah for a “corrupt” contract, the joint-venture between ENI and NOC running Wafa and other operations, without giving details.

“NOC denounces the criminal and irresponsible act which damages the local economy,” NOC said, adding that it would not negotiate under pressure.

Guards, paid by the state to protect oil faculties, as well as other groups regularly seize oilfields to pressure weak authorities into giving them extra pay and benefits, part of chaos in the OPEC producer since 2011.

NOC and other government entities have agreed in the past to some demands in the end to keep oil and gas exports flowing, Libya’s only source of income.