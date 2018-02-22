Libya's El Feel oilfield production unaffected by protests- source

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil production at Libya’s El Feel has not been affected so far by ongoing protests, and the oilfield is pumping around 70,000 barrels per day, a Libyan oil source told Reuters on Thursday.

Some workers at the field were evacuated after guards withdrew in a protest over pay, a local source from the town of Murzuq said on Wednesday.

The field is operated by Mellitah, a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Italy’s Eni. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)