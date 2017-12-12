FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Libya's Nafusa Oil Operations hoping to pump 10,000 bpd in Ghadames basin
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

REFILE-Libya's Nafusa Oil Operations hoping to pump 10,000 bpd in Ghadames basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garble, paragraph 1)

TUNIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Libya’s Nafusa Oil Operations is hoping to produce 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil next year from a new project in the western Ghadames basin, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement posted on Tuesday.

Nafusa is planning to split the project in Block 47 into two phases, with the first phase beginning at the start of 2018 and producing 10,000 bpd by the second quarter of the year if the project’s budget is approved, it said.

Nafusa Oil Operations is a joint venture created in 2013 between the NOC, Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional and Libya’s sovereign wealth fund, to develop exploration in Block 47.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.