Airbus damaged by artillery fire during clashes in Tripoli
January 16, 2018 / 3:28 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Airbus damaged by artillery fire during clashes in Tripoli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An Airbus A319 passenger jet belonging to Libya’s Afriqiyah Airways was damaged by artillery fire during clashes between rival armed groups at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport on Monday.

A Reuters reporter saw the plane, which was empty at the time it was hit, sitting in a hangar with a hole in its roof. Two other passenger jets operated by Libyan Wings airline suffered minor damage from gunfire during the clashes, which caused the airport to shut earlier on Monday.

Several planes were being flown across the city to Tripoli international airport - which has been closed since 2014 - to protect them from damage.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

