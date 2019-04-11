France seeks assurances on migrants, militants and political solution for Libya in EU position

PARIS (Reuters) - France has asked the European Union to amend and strengthen a statement on the bloc’s position concerning eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli.

It also denied that Paris had blocked an EU statement on Libya.

French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said France wanted the text to be reinforced in three areas - the status of migrants, the involvement in the fighting in Libya of groups under U.N. sanctions for terrorism, and ways to reach a U.N.-backed political solution.