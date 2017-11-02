FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother - spokesman
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 5:56 PM / a day ago

Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Libyan force holding the brother of the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
