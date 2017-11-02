FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya reviewing extradition request for Manchester bomber's brother -spokesman
November 2, 2017

Libya reviewing extradition request for Manchester bomber's brother -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised government is “cooperating to process” an extradition request for the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May, but no decision has been taken yet, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“An official request has been received through the Libyan ministry of foreign affairs and the Libyan authorities are cooperating to process (the request) in accordance with Libyan legal procedures,” said spokesman Hassan al-Houni. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

