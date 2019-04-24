U.N. transfers 325 detained migrants out of Tripoli

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency has evacuated 325 refugees on Wednesday from Qasr Ben Gashir detention centre in southern Tripoli due to deteriorating security and escalating violence near the Libyan capital.

The UNHCR said in a statement the refugees were taken to a detention centre in Azzawya, in northwestern Libya, where they were at “reduced risk”.

The latest evacuation brings to 825 the number of refugees and migrants transferred further from clashes in four operations in the last two weeks. It called for the release of the remaining 3,000 in custody.