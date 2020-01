CAIRO (Reuters) - Libyan state oil firm NOC has declared force majeure on oil exports from the eastern ports of Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Es Sider, a statement said on Saturday.

The NOC said forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, had ordered the closure of the oil ports, which will result in loss of 800,000 bpd in oil output.