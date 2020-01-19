Libyan tribesmen say they have closed El Shahara and El Feel oilfields

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A group representing southern Libyan tribesmen said on Sunday it had closed the southern El Shahara and El Feel oilfields, virtually halting all of Libya’s oil output during a major international peace summit for Libya in Berlin.

The leader of the Fezzan Anger group, Bashir al-Sheikh, told Reuters it had shut two fields, just two days after other fields in the east of the country were also shut.

There was no independent confirmation for the closure of the fields which pump around 400,000 barrels day. A field engineer reached by telephone said a valve from the field had been closed.