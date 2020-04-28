Russia disapproves of Haftar's power grab in Libya: Ifax cites foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow did not approve of Libya’s eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar’s move to seize control of the country, the Interfax news agency reported.

“I would not talk here about any leverage that Russia has,” Lavrov said. “We have contact with all the actors in the Libyan conflict, without exception.”

The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday said Russia remained committed to seeking a resolution to the conflict through politics and diplomacy.