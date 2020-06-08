World News
June 8, 2020

Russia backs Egyptian peace initiative for warring factions in Libya conflict

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a new Egyptian peace initiative for Libya must be the main forum to decide the future of the country.

Calling proposals put forward by Cairo comprehensive, Moscow said they could serve as a basis for long overdue negotiations between the opposing sides in Libya.

Russia, the UAE, and Egypt back the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east of the country, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, which has suffered a string of sudden reverses over the past week.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday which proposes an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on Monday.

